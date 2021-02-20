Hyundai is working to launch a new Alcazar SUV (7-seater version of Creta) in April this year. In the latest development, the car has been found testing, revealing its design highlights and interior features. As per the images, the Alcazar will come with a new grille, a large infotainment system, auto-dimming IRVM, new LED taillights, and an updated rear section. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Hyundai Alcazar will be bigger than the Creta

The Hyundai Alcazar is likely to have the same wheelbase as the 5-seater Creta (2,610mm) but it will boast of a bigger footprint, thanks to a larger overhang at the rear and an updated bumper. It will also feature a redesigned front grille, a sculpted bonnet, front and rear parking sensors, new LED headlights and LED taillights, as well as revised alloy wheels.

Information There will be two engine options on offer

The Hyundai Alcazar will be available with two engine choices: a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit that delivers 138hp/242Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that produces 113hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors It will offer a 10.25-inch or bigger touchscreen console

Hyundai Alcazar will offer a 7-seater cabin with three rows of seats, a leather-wrapped power steering wheel, an auto-dimming IRVM, a sunroof, rear AC vents, and automatic climate control. It will also pack a 10.25-inch or larger touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Blue Link. For safety, multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a parking camera should be available.

Information Hyundai Alcazar: Pricing and availability