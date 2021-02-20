-
Ford to launch EcoSport SE variant without tailgate spare wheelLast updated on Feb 20, 2021, 08:07 pm
-
Ford is expected to expand its EcoSport line-up in India with a new SE variant.
It will feature a body similar to the export model of the EcoSport, which comes without the tailgate-mounted spare wheel and a slightly different design on the rear side.
The rest of the features are expected to remain the same as the standard EcoSport's, including the engine options.
-
-
Exteriors
EcoSport SE will offer adjustable headlights
-
The Ford EcoSport SE will feature a sporty design with a horizontal slat grille, a faux skid plate, adjustable headlights, LED DRLs, and LED taillights.
At the rear, it will have a roof-mounted spoiler, wrap-around taillights, and the number plate positioned at the center of the tailgate.
The car will be flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, and indicator-mounted ORVMs.
-
Information
It will be offered with two engine choices
-
The upcoming Ford EcoSport SE will be available with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.5-liter, 3-cylinder petrol motor that makes 121hp/149Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that delivers 99hp/215Nm. Transmission choices will include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
-
Interiors
It will have a Bluetooth-enabled touchscreen console
-
Ford EcoSport SE will likely have a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a dual-tone dashboard, power windows, and automatic climate control.
It will also pack four speakers and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Bluetooth connectivity.
For safety, the four-wheeler will come with a tire pressure monitoring system, a rear-view camera, six airbags, and a puncture repair kit.
-
Information
Ford EcoSport SE: Pricing and availability
-
In India, the Ford EcoSport SE is likely to start at around Rs. 9 lakh, considering it will be placed below the Titanium and Sports trims, which are priced in the range of Rs. 9.79 lakh and Rs. 11.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).