Commemorating its seventh MotoGP world championship victory, Suzuki has unveiled a limited-run Sport World Champion Edition model of its popular Swift hatchback. It is currently on sale in Italy. As for the key highlights, the special model comes with several unique details inside and out, and runs on a 1.4-liter, 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with a mild 48V hybrid system. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Suzuki Sport World Champion Edition has a dual-tone paintwork

Inspired by Suzuki's MotoGP championship winning motorcycle, the Swift Sport World Champion Edition features a dual-tone Blue and Silver color scheme along with racing stripes on the bonnet, roof as well as tailgate. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, silvered ORVMs, and designer dual-tone alloy wheels. The car also houses adjustable LED headlights, DRLs, and fog lights.

Information Under the hood, it packs a turbo-petrol engine

The Swift Sport World Champion Edition draws power from a 1.4-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor that produces 127hp of power and 235Nm of peak torque. The motor is linked to a 13hp, 48V hybrid system and a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors The dashboard carries an autograph of MotoGP champion Joan Mir

Inside, the Swift Sport World Champion Edition offers a 5-seater cabin with neon accents on the door, dashboard, and around the gear lever. The dashboard also has an autograph of Joan Mir - the 2020 MotoGP world champion. The hatchback offers a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, automatic climate control, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Information Suzuki Swift Sport World Champion Edition: Pricing and availability