Owing to rising input costs, TVS Motor Company has hiked the prices of its Apache RR 310 motorbike in India. Following the latest price-revision, the two-wheeler has become costlier by Rs. 1,990. As for the highlights, it has a sporty design and comes with a host of tech features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 312.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. Here's our roundup.

Design The bike has a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument console

The TVS Apache RR 310 is built on a trellis frame and comes with a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen. The motorcycle packs an all-LED lighting setup, a Bluetooth-enabled 5.0-inch color TFT instrument panel with support for TVS SmartXonnect, and rides on alloy wheels. It has an 11-liter fuel tank and weighs 174kg.

Information It runs on a 312cc engine

The TVS Apache RR 310 draws power from a BS6-compliant 312.2cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill makes 34hp/27.3Nm in Sport and Track modes, and 25hp/25Nm in Urban and Rain options. The bike has a top-speed of 160km/h.

Safety Ride-by-wire technology is available for better handling

To ensure the rider's safety, the TVS Apache RR 310 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS and a ride-by-wire throttle system for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a gas-charged shock absorber on the rear end.

Information TVS Apache RR 310: Pricing and availability