-
TVS Apache RR 310 becomes costlier by Rs. 2,000Last updated on Feb 20, 2021, 12:05 am
-
Owing to rising input costs, TVS Motor Company has hiked the prices of its Apache RR 310 motorbike in India. Following the latest price-revision, the two-wheeler has become costlier by Rs. 1,990.
As for the highlights, it has a sporty design and comes with a host of tech features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 312.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design
The bike has a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument console
-
The TVS Apache RR 310 is built on a trellis frame and comes with a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen.
The motorcycle packs an all-LED lighting setup, a Bluetooth-enabled 5.0-inch color TFT instrument panel with support for TVS SmartXonnect, and rides on alloy wheels.
It has an 11-liter fuel tank and weighs 174kg.
-
Information
It runs on a 312cc engine
-
The TVS Apache RR 310 draws power from a BS6-compliant 312.2cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill makes 34hp/27.3Nm in Sport and Track modes, and 25hp/25Nm in Urban and Rain options. The bike has a top-speed of 160km/h.
-
Safety
Ride-by-wire technology is available for better handling
-
To ensure the rider's safety, the TVS Apache RR 310 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS and a ride-by-wire throttle system for improved handling on the roads.
Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a gas-charged shock absorber on the rear end.
-
Information
TVS Apache RR 310: Pricing and availability
-
With the latest price-revision, the TVS Apache RR 310 carries a price-tag of Rs. 2,49,990. At this price-point, it goes against KTM RC390 which is priced at Rs. 2.60 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).