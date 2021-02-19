Austrian automaker Brixton Motorcycles will unveil its Crossfire 125 motorcycle later in 2021. In the latest development, the vehicle's design has been revealed in the company's filings with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. As per the pictures, it will come with bar-end mirrors, disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, and an all-LED lighting setup. Here are more details.

Design The bike will ride on wire-spoke wheels

The Brixton Crossfire 125 will sport an eye-catching design featuring a flat-top fuel tank, a stepped-up single-piece seat, a rounded headlamp, and bar-end mirrors. It will also offer foot pegs for the pillion rider and a swingarm-mounted license plate bracket with integrated turn indicators. The bike shall pack an all-LED lighting setup and ride on wire-spoke wheels.

Information It will generate 15hp of maximum power

The Brixton Crossfire 125 will draw power from a 125cc liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that will generate a maximum power of 15hp. However, details related to torque output and gearbox are not known as of now.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels will ensure safety

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Brixton Crossfire 125 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It is also likely to get single-channel ABS. Suspension duties on the cafe racer motorcycle should be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Brixton Crossfire 125: Pricing and availability