Triptii-Siddhant's 'Dhadak 2' trailer to be out on July 11
What's the story
The trailer for the upcoming Hindi film Dhadak 2, starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, will reportedly be launched on July 11 in Mumbai. The news was confirmed by a trade source to Bollywood Hungama, who also revealed that the event will be attended by the film's cast and crew, including producer Karan Johar and director Shazia Iqbal.
Promotion plans
Trailer launch event to kickstart film's promotional campaign
The trailer launch event will mark the beginning of the film's promotional campaign. After the trailer is unveiled, the makers are expected to release songs from Dhadak 2. The film is produced by Johar's Dharma Productions in association with Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures. It was originally slated for a November 22, 2024, release but was pushed to Holi 2025 due to delays at the Censor Board. Now, it is targeting an August 1 release.
Marketing strategy
Exclusive poster in theaters today
In an interesting marketing move, Dhadak 2 standees were placed in multiplexes for audiences watching films on Friday, a week before its trailer launch. The poster on the standee has not been released digitally and will only be available to theatergoers for now. The film is a sequel to the hit 2018 movie Dhadak, which starred Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.