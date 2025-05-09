What's the story

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut with a Netflix series titled The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

The series will follow an outsider trying to find his footing in the industry.

Blending self-aware humor with a gripping narrative, the series promises star-studded cameos, big-screen thrills, and a wild ride through Bollywood's heart.

Several Bollywood celebrities are expected to make cameos in Khan's show.

Here's a look at the cast confirmed by reports so far.