Aryan Khan's series features cameos from Salman, Ranbir, Sara
What's the story
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut with a Netflix series titled The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
The series will follow an outsider trying to find his footing in the industry.
Blending self-aware humor with a gripping narrative, the series promises star-studded cameos, big-screen thrills, and a wild ride through Bollywood's heart.
Several Bollywood celebrities are expected to make cameos in Khan's show.
Here's a look at the cast confirmed by reports so far.
Cast
Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan to make cameos
At WAVES 2025, during a conversation with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, Saif Ali Khan revealed that his kids, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, are going to make a brief appearance in it.
Sarandos revealed that he is already four episodes in and finds the show quite fun.
Ibrahim and Sara join a star-studded lineup of celebrity cameos, featuring Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh.
Casting news
'The Ba *ds of Bollywood' to feature fresh talent
Previously speculated to be called Stardom, the show will star Lakshya and Raghav Juyal.
According to Pinkvilla, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas's fame Sahher Bambba has been cast as the leading lady opposite Lakshya.
A source close to the development said, "Lakshya and Sahher Bambba are part of the long star cast of Aryan Khan's series as he wanted to make Stardom with new actors, which is why he has signed Lakshya and Sahher."
Production team
'The Ba *ds of Bollywood' production details revealed
The Ba***ds of Bollywood is produced by Gauri Khan, with Bonnie Jain and Akshat Verma as executive producers.
It is produced under Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., in association with Netflix.
Although the release date of the show hasn't been announced yet, it is expected to be released this year on Netflix.