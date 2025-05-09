'Aisha' actor buys ₹37cr luxury apartment in Mumbai
What's the story
Known for her roles in Aisha, Kai Po Che!, and Four More Shots Please!, Bollywood actor Amrita Puri has made a big real estate investment.
She, along with parents Aditya and Anita Puri, has bought a lavish apartment worth ₹37cr in Mumbai.
The high-end apartment is located in World One, part of the prestigious World Towers project by the Lodha Group in Lower Parel.
Property details
Apartment spans an impressive 5,446.53 square feet
The apartment that Puri and her family bought covers an impressive 5,446.53 square feet of built-up area. The deal was registered in April 2025 and also comes with four car parking spaces.
The transaction attracted a stamp duty of ₹2.22cr and registration charges of ₹30,000, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards and information on the IGR Maharashtra website.
Celebrity hotspot
Lower Parel: A hotspot for celebrity residences
Lower Parel has emerged as a favorite residential area among celebrities, with stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, writer Amish Tripathi, and cricketer Zaheer Khan also buying into upscale homes in the locality.
The area provides easy access to commercial hubs like BKC and Nariman Point, making it a preferred choice for high-profile individuals who desire a combination of work and luxury.
Career progression
Puri's real estate investment marks another milestone
Daughter of banking stalwart Aditya Puri, former MD of HDFC Bank, Puri continues to leave her mark on-screen and off it.
She was last seen in Netflix's IC814, starring alongside Vijay Varma and Patralekhaa.
Her performances have earned her critical acclaim and even a Filmfare nomination for Best Supporting Actress.
With this plush property purchase, she steps into the league of Bollywood's elite. This investment is yet another milestone in her evolving journey in the industry.