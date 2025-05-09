What's the story

Known for her roles in Aisha, Kai Po Che!, and Four More Shots Please!, Bollywood actor Amrita Puri has made a big real estate investment.

She, along with parents Aditya and Anita Puri, has bought a lavish apartment worth ₹37cr in Mumbai.

The high-end apartment is located in World One, part of the prestigious World Towers project by the Lodha Group in Lower Parel.