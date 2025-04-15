What's the story

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has declared that India's road infrastructure will be ahead of the United States of America's in the next two years.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Gadkari also updated on the much-delayed Mumbai-Goa highway project, assuring it will be completed by June.

The national highway will greatly cut down travel time between Mumbai and Goa and develop the Konkan area.