'Bakaiti' can have multiple seasons, teases Rajesh Tailang

Rajesh Tailang, who stars in the ZEE5 series Bakaiti, has expressed optimism about the show's potential for multiple seasons. In an interview with OTTplay, he said that the content of Bakaiti is suitable for a franchise. "I'll be really happy if it gets more seasons. We do have the kind of content that could expand into a franchise," he said. The series premiered on Friday.

Show's potential His thoughts on 'Bakaiti' and working with Sheeba Chadha again Tailang described Bakaiti as a rare show in the current OTT landscape, which he feels is dominated by loud content. "In the midst of it, we present the sweet world of Bakaiti, which talks about our daily life in a microscopic manner." He also spoke about his comfort level working with Sheeba Chadha again after their previous collaborations. "Acting is reacting, so half of your work is done with a good actor by your side," he said.

Actor's insights Tailang on why he refused roles for 6 years Tailang, who has a theater background, revealed that he refused roles in films and TV for almost six years because he wasn't offered good parts. He said, "I spent almost six years refusing roles on films and TV, because I was not offered good roles." "I decided I don't wish to pursue those roles. I have a theater background, so I went back and did writing, teaching, direction and the likes."

Personal anecdotes His own middle-class quirks Tailang also shared his own middle-class experiences, including surviving tough times. He admitted to hoarding things "for no reason," saying he still keeps extra tiffin boxes or equipment parts, thinking they might come in handy someday. "Just yesterday, I asked my son to bring the old motherboard from his laptop and now I wonder why did I do that."