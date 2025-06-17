What's the story

Troy star Eric Bana is set to star in the upcoming Netflix limited series Untamed, where he will play an Investigative Services Branch agent of the National Parks Service named Kyle Turner.

The show is a character-driven mystery thriller that revolves around Turner's quest to catch a killer who knows Yosemite National Park as well as he does.

The series also stars Jurassic Park veteran Sam Neill and will premiere on July 17, 2025.