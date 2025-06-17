Sam Neill's 'Untamed' hits Netflix next month: What to expect
What's the story
Troy star Eric Bana is set to star in the upcoming Netflix limited series Untamed, where he will play an Investigative Services Branch agent of the National Parks Service named Kyle Turner.
The show is a character-driven mystery thriller that revolves around Turner's quest to catch a killer who knows Yosemite National Park as well as he does.
The series also stars Jurassic Park veteran Sam Neill and will premiere on July 17, 2025.
Plot details
Delving into the hidden dangers of Yosemite National Park
Untamed, created by Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith, delves into the hidden dangers of Yosemite National Park.
Mark told Tudum, "Everyone thinks of Yosemite as this beautiful place with all the vistas and all the scenery, but we were trying to touch on the dangers that are just beyond that."
The show will also explore dark secrets from Turner's past and those lurking within the park itself.
Cast details
A look at the cast and crew
The cast of Untamed includes Bana as Turner, Neill as Paul Souter (chief park ranger), Rosemarie DeWitt as Jill Bodwin (Turner's ex-wife), Lily Santiago as Naya Vasquez (rookie park ranger), and Wilson Bethel as Shane Maguire (park's wildlife management officer).
The series is executive produced by Bana, Smith, John Wells for John Wells Productions, Escape Artists Entertainment, Steve Lee Jones for Bee Holder Productions and Cliff Roberts.
Teaser release
Watch the teaser here
A teaser for Untamed has been released, giving viewers a glimpse into the wilderness of the series.
In the teaser, Turner says, "People come here to explore. They see maybe 10% of the park. The rest that's out there... Things happen different out here."
The series is a co-production with Warner Bros. Television Studios and will consist of six episodes.