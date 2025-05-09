Shahid Kapoor bags biggest paycheck of career for 'Farzi 2'
What's the story
The excitement among fans knows no bounds as they await Shahid Kapoor's popular web series, Farzi 2.
The show, directed by Raj & DK, will go on floors by the end of this year and is expected to premiere in the second half of 2026.
In a recent report by Pinkvilla, it has been revealed that Kapoor will be paid a staggering ₹45 crore for his role in this upcoming thriller series.
Unprecedented earnings
Kapoor's fee for 'Farzi 2' breaks his previous records
Sources close to the development revealed that this amount is the highest Kapoor has ever received for a project.
Normally, the Kabir Singh actor charges between ₹25-30 crore per film. But for this digital show, he's asking for a higher fee due to different pricing for OTT and theatrical releases.
This marks a major change in Kapoor's earning potential in the digital space.
Sequel insights
'Farzi 2' plot and production details revealed
Raj & DK will begin pre-production work for Farzi 2 after wrapping up their current project, Rakt Brahmand.
The upcoming sequel will see the face-off of Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, and Kay Kay Menon.
While the plot details remain under wraps, fans can expect an intense thriller as the director duo is known for their gripping narratives.
Apart from Farzi 2, Kapoor is also working on Arjun Ustara with Triptii Dimri. The team plans to finish the shoot by June.