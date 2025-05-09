What's the story

The excitement among fans knows no bounds as they await Shahid Kapoor's popular web series, Farzi 2.

The show, directed by Raj & DK, will go on floors by the end of this year and is expected to premiere in the second half of 2026.

In a recent report by Pinkvilla, it has been revealed that Kapoor will be paid a staggering ₹45 crore for his role in this upcoming thriller series.