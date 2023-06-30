Entertainment

Reasons why you should watch Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Charlie Chopra'

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale June 30, 2023

'Charlie Chopra' features Wamiqa Gabbi in the titular role

Vishal Bhardwaj is here with the release of his upcoming web series Charlie Chopra, a murder mystery that unravels in Himachal Pradesh's Solang Valley. Based on Agatha Christie's The Sittaford Mystery, the pilot episode was released on SonyLIV on Friday. The release date of the rest of the episodes hasn't been announced yet but here are reasons why you should watch it.

Stellar casting

One of the primary reasons why the show seems intriguing is because of the team of actors that Bhardwaj has brought together. The cast includes actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Gulshan Grover, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Lara Dutta. The upcoming series also features Imaad and Vivaan Shah, bringing the entire Shah family under one roof for a project.

Murder mystery thriller

The series begins on mixed notes of horror and comedy as Naseeruddin attempts to call the spirit of Lady Rose. And when it does come, it tells (through a medium) that Brigadier (Grover) is dead. Everyone in the house doesn't believe it until he is actually found murdered in his house. And then begins the unraveling of the mystery of his murder.

Hint of comedy

Although Charlie Chopra is a murder mystery, what also makes it interesting is the subtle comedy that is thrown in bits and pieces in the series (at least in the first episode, and I'm hopeful it will continue throughout). Wamiqa Gabbi, who plays the titular role, is hilarious when she speaks and curses in Punjabi in between serious situations.

Bhardwaj's direction and love for novel adaptations

After directing critically acclaimed films that were adapted from novels such as Maqbool, Omkara, The Blue Umbrella, Haider, and many more, Bhardwaj is ready to entertain the audience with yet another literary adaptation. Given his direction sense and knack for turning pages of a novel into a reality that lives through films and series, Bhardwaj's titles are always interesting to watch.

