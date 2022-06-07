Entertainment

Lara Dutta, Mohit Raina, Neena Gupta wrap up 'Ishq-E-Nadaan'

Lara Dutta, Mohit Raina, Neena Gupta wrap up 'Ishq-E-Nadaan'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 07, 2022, 11:50 am 2 min read

'Ishq-E-Nadaan' marks directorial debut of Bengali producer Avishek Ghosh.

In exciting news, Bollywood and television actor Mohit Raina revealed he has wrapped up the shooting of his next project Ishq-E-Nadaan on Monday. Also starring Lara Dutta and Neena Gupta, the film has been directed by Avishek Ghosh. Actors Kanwaljit Singh, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mrinal Dutt, and Suhail Nayyar will also be seen in pivotal supporting roles. Here's all about the project.

Context Why does this story matter?

Though Ghosh is a well-known producer, he is foraying into helming for the first time with Ishq-E-Nadaan.

And the film boasts an ensemble of a highly talented cast and crew.

So, this film is one of the most awaited projects of Bollywood.

While not many details about the venture are out, knowing that the shooting process has been completed is an exciting development.

Details Gupta shared video of team celebrating shooting wrap

Neena Gupta also dropped a video on Instagram to announce the news. In the video, one could see the cast and crew of the film celebrating the last day of shooting by cutting a cake. Gupta captioned the video, "#ishq-e-nadaan directed by Avishek Ghosh and produced by AVMA Media wraps its shoot." Fans took to the comments section and congratulated the team.

Twitter Post Watch the video here

Quote 'Can hardly wait to showcase take on urban relationships': Ghosh

As mentioned earlier, Ghosh is making his directorial debut with the film, which is backed by his own banner AVMA Media. Ghosh said in a statement, "Direction is a natural progression and it's been a fun-ride filming Ishq-E-Nadaan written by Sudeep Nigam in a start-to-finish schedule across Mumbai." "I can hardly wait to showcase our take on urban relationships on screen," he added.

Information 'Ishq-E-Nadaan' will be set in a crowded metropolis

Ghosh also expressed his delight in collaborating with "the finest talents in his first film." "My cinematographer Gairik Sarkar has captured the city of dreams in its many moods and colors brilliantly," he said. According to reports, Ishq-E-Nadaan will be set in a crowded metropolis. The film will revolve around the companionship and unconditional love of its central characters.