'Neeyat': Vidya Balan begins shooting for her next, a thriller

Written by Isha Sharma May 11, 2022, 05:54 pm 2 min read

'Neeyat' is Vidya Balan's next thriller after 'Jalsa' Photo credit: (Twitter/@vidya_balan)

Vidya Balan has started shooting her next. Titled Neeyat, the "edge-of-the-seat" thriller suspense drama co-stars Neeraj Kabi, Ram Kapoor, Amrita Puri, Shashank Arora, and Mita Vashisht in pivotal roles. Directed by Anu Menon, the film went on the floors on Tuesday with the first schedule set in the United Kingdom. To note, Menon had directed Balan in Shakuntala Devi that got released in 2020.

Context Why does this story matter?

Notably, this is the fourth time Balan is collaborating with Amazon Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment.

The trio had earlier joined hands for Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, and Jalsa. All of these were direct to OTT releases and Balan was praised for her emotive performances in all.

So, Neeyat has a lot riding on it.

Also, Balan doing another thriller after Jalsa is interesting.

Information What did Balan say?

Balan (43) took to social media to drop the update. Sharing a photo with the clapboard in her hand, she wrote, "Excited to be shooting one of the most engaging scripts I have read in recent times, with some of my favorite people. All I can say is expect the unexpected." She tagged Menon and Vikram Malhotra, CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, in her post.

Story What does the synopsis say?

The synopsis says, "When guests start dropping dead at exiled billionaire Ashish Kapoor's birthday getaway, detective Mira Rao must unravel devious motives as the suspects are Kapoor's close friends and family." We guess Balan is playing the character of Rao. Menon, Advaita Kala, and Girvani Dhyani have written the story and the screenplay. Priya Venkataraman is a co-screenplay writer. Dialogues are by Kausar Munir.

Know more Balan's future projects

Apart from Neeyat, Balan also has an untitled rom-com in store where she will share screen with Pratik Gandhi and Ileana D'Cruz. Ad-maker Shirsha Guha Thakurta will be helming the project. The major portions have been shot in picturesque locations like Ooty. This movie will also mark her second collaboration with Ellipsis Entertainment, which had produced her 2017 hit drama Tumhari Sulu.