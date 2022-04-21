Entertainment

Before 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' releases, watch top 5 Shalini Pandey-led films

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 21, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Shalini Pandey's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' has Ranveer Singh as the leading man

Shalini Pandey, known for her Telugu and Tamil films, is all set for the release of her big Bollywood film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Though she has appeared in Hindi films Meri Nimmo (2019) and was one of the leads in Bamfaad (2020), the upcoming socio-comedy might bring her to mainstream Bollywood. Before the movie releases, let's watch five of Pandey's films to celebrate her talent.

#1 'Mahanati' (2018)

Mahanati, the biopic on yesteryear legendary actress Savitri, had Pandey playing the childhood friend of Savitri, Susheela. Though her role was pretty small, she managed to win hearts with exceptional performance. The Keerthy Suresh-led Telugu film also had Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, and Dulquer Salmaan in prominent roles. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Suresh bagged the National award for her role in the film.

#2 'Arjun Reddy' (2017)

Pandey thumped into the entertainment industry with the blockbuster Telugu romantic drama Arjun Reddy. Co-starring Deverakonda, Pandey played his romantic interest. Though the film's plot is still considered problematic and riddled with misogyny, Pandey's outing as Dr. Preethi Shetty received laurels. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is the director of Arjun Reddy. In the film's Hindi version titled Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani played Pandey's role.

#3 'Nishabdham' (2020)

Hemant Madhukar's Nishabdham, starring R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty, had Pandey playing the latter's friend. She played a grumpy and over-possessive buddy, who ultimately brings a huge twist in the plot. Though the Tamil-Telugu bilingual film received missed reviews from fans and critics, Pandey delivered a pretty neat performance, and took the audience to the seat's edge during the thrilling portions.

#4 'NTR Kathanayakudu' (2019)

NTR Kathanayakudu was based on the real life and acting career of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and actor NT Rama Rao. Though Pandey's role in the film was nothing more than a cameo appearance, it was pretty iconic as she played as the legendary actor Sowcar Janaki. She had the screen presence that was impactful and had contributed to the story well.

#5 '118' (2019)

Telugu film 118, written and directed by cinematographer-cum-film director KV Guhan, features Kalyan Ram and Nivetha Thomas in the lead roles along with Pandey. The film marked Guhan's debut in the field direction. The sci-fi drama had Pandey playing the romantic interest of Ram's character. Other veteran actors including Naasar, Habib Al-Aidroos and Mahesh Achanta CVL Narasimha Rao played important roles in the film.