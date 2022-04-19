Entertainment

'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' trailer: Ranveer Singh-starrer attempts to tackle social myths

Written by Yvonne Jacob Edited by Pallabi C Samal Apr 19, 2022, 12:49 pm 3 min read

'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is Ranveer Singh's first release this year

Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer is finally out! Starring Ranveer Singh in the titular character, the film has been helmed by Divyang Thakkar. Yash Raj Films is bankrolling the social drama, which is set to hit the theaters on May 13. From the trailer we could understand that makers will try to tackle social myths like favoritism for a male child, patriarchy and the like.

Context Why does this story matter?

Initially slated for a October 2020 release, the film's makers held it back till the situation became conducive for its grand release.

In this comedy flick, Singh will play the "unlikely hero," who supports women empowerment.

Since it's comedy, the Padmaavat actor's forte, it is safe to say that if not anything, at least the actor's performance will be worth the wait.

Trailer What does the trailer offer?

The trailer starts with a girl complaining to the village sarpanch (Boman Irani) about getting harassed by drunk men while traveling by road. The sarpanch orders the females not to use scented soaps as the fragrance arouses men. So if they stop, the men won't have any "jos." Jayeshbhai, the sarpanch's son, is shocked beyond belief but him lending support is "compulsory."

Observation Couple flees, Singh's threat to castrate himself ends trailer

Some frames later, we learn Singh's wife is pregnant and his family is pressurizing them for a male child. They are already parents to a girl. When told that it's a girl this time too, the couple flees the village with their daughter to save the unborn. The comedic turn of events end with Singh threatening to castrate himself if anyone forces him further.

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here:

Details Unscented soaps used as promotional gimmick

To promote the upcoming film, unscented soaps were sent out to industry colleagues including actor Anushka Sharma. "The scentless soap symbolizes what Jayeshbhai, both the person and the film, are trying to say and do," co-producer Maneesh Sharma elaborated. "Our society has constructs which are stale and scentless - hence the scentless soap. Jayeshbhai intends to break and re-mould those constructs," he added further.

Information The cast and other details about the film

Shalini Pandey, Ratna Pathak Shah, Jia Vaidya, and Deeksha Joshi complete the cast. Earlier, the Bollywood film's date was clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Anek, but the latter shifted its theatrical premiere to May 27. Vishal and Sheykhar has composed the music for Jayeshbhai Jordaar, while Thakkar has also written the script. This is Singh's first release in 2022. He was last seen in 83.