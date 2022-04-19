Entertainment

5 Telugu films you can watch after Chiranjeevi-led 'Acharya'

The Telugu film industry has already seen four of its biggest ventures hitting the cinema halls in 2022: RRR, Bheemla Nayak, Radhe Shyam, and Khiladi. Megastar Chiranjeevi's Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva, is up next. It hits the marquee on April 29. In the upcoming months, several other much-awaited Tollywood films are also getting a premiere. Let us list the top five.

#1 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

Sarkaru Vaari Paata (SVP), directed by Parasuram Petla, kickstarts the list. Led by Mahesh Babu, it has ace actor Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. Notably, SVP marks Babu's return to the big screens after two years. His last release was 2020's Sarileru Neekevvaru. Reportedly, Babu will be seen as a pawnbroker and banker in SVP. It will get released on May 12.

#2 'F3: Fun and Frustration'

F3: Fun and Frustration or simply F3 is slated to hit the theaters on May 27, a fortnight after SVP. It stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead. The romantic comedy has been directed by Anil Ravipudi. It is a sequel to F2: Fun and Frustration, which released in 2019. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the film's music.

#3 'Ante Sundaraniki'

Ante Sundaraniki is set to release on June 10. Having Nani as the leading man, the romantic comedy marks Nazriya Nazim's Telugu debut. She is quite a popular actor in the Malayalam and Tamil film industries. In the movie, Nani plays a character named Kasthuri Poorna Venkata Sesha Sai Pawana Rama Sundara Prasad "Sundar." The Vivek Athreya-directorial has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

#4 'Ramarao on Duty'

Ramarao on Duty is gearing up for a grand release on June 17. Starring Ravi "Mass Maharaja" Teja, the action thriller has no competition at the box office. It will be about an upright civil servant Ramarao (Teja), who wants to eradicate corruption. Directed by Sarath Mandava, this upcoming film co-stars Rajisha Vijayan, Divyansha Kaushik, Venu Thottempudi, Nassar, Naresh, John Vijay, and Pavitra Lokesh.

#5 'Pakka Commercial'

Pakka Commercial, starring Gopichand and Raashii Khanna, is gearing up for a release on July 1. The Maruthi-directorial co-features Sathyaraj, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Kiran Talasila, Rao Ramesh and Sai Krishna, Saptagiri, and Ramana Reddy in key supporting roles. It has been bankrolled by UV Creations and Hyderabad-based Geetha Arts, owned by ace producer Allu Aravind. Pakka Commercial is Gopichand's only declared 2022 release for now.