Actor Shahid Kapoor was thrilled with Telugu movie Jersey's performance at the 67th National Film Awards as the cricket drama, starring Nani, was announced as the winner in two categories. Kapoor congratulated the team, cheekily thanking them for adding "extra pressure" on him. He is working on the official Bollywood remake of Jersey and will be seen in Nani's role. Here are more details.

Post

On his social media pages, Kapoor shared an image of the original Telugu movie's poster with the awards mentioned on it. The film was named as the Best Telugu Film and the winner in Best Editing (Feature) category. "Huge congratulations to the entire team. Thanks for the extra pressure," Kapoor wrote, tagging director Gowtam Tinnanuri as well as lead actors Nani and Shraddha Srinath.

Emotions

The movie's editor Naveen Nooli got emotional after being bestowed the honor. "When I learned the news that I had won a National Award, I was thrilled. I want to dedicate this award to my mother for all the sacrifices she made for me. Today is indeed a special day for me," he said, as per Deccan Chronicle.

Diwali release

Kapoor had announced in January that Jersey will be releasing on Diwali this year, i.e., on November 5. He shared a picture of him taking a batting stance and wrote the movie embodied "the triumph of the human spirit." In December, he had revealed that the shooting was completed in 47 days. "47 days of shoot during COVID-19. Just unbelievable, (sic)" he had posted.

Production

Thanking the team for their dedication, Kapoor had added, "I am so proud of the entire team. It's nothing short of a miracle. I want to thank each and everyone from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk, and doing what we all love doing." The movie will clash with Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj.

