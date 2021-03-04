Income Tax officials on Thursday conducted searches at the residences of Vikramaditya Motwane and Vijay Subramaniam of the Kwan Talent Management Agency. The I-T department had started raids at offices and residences of celebrities, including Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap, on Wednesday in connection with alleged tax evasion by the now-defunct production company Phantom Films. Here are more details.

Update Officials continued grilling Pannu, Kashyap, others today

According to India Today, I-T officials raided the residence of Motwane, who was among the founding members of Phantom Films, and Subramaniam, the CEO of Kwan. Reportedly, the officials continued grilling Pannu, Kashyap, Madhu Mantena, and Vikas Bahl on Thursday after they were questioned for several hours on Wednesday. The raids are expected to continue for the next three days, the report stated.

Raid I-T officials raided 22 sites yesterday