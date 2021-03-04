-
Income Tax raids at homes of Vikramaditya Motwane, Vijay SubramaniamLast updated on Mar 04, 2021, 07:07 pm
Income Tax officials on Thursday conducted searches at the residences of Vikramaditya Motwane and Vijay Subramaniam of the Kwan Talent Management Agency.
The I-T department had started raids at offices and residences of celebrities, including Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap, on Wednesday in connection with alleged tax evasion by the now-defunct production company Phantom Films.
Here are more details.
Update
Officials continued grilling Pannu, Kashyap, others today
According to India Today, I-T officials raided the residence of Motwane, who was among the founding members of Phantom Films, and Subramaniam, the CEO of Kwan.
Reportedly, the officials continued grilling Pannu, Kashyap, Madhu Mantena, and Vikas Bahl on Thursday after they were questioned for several hours on Wednesday.
The raids are expected to continue for the next three days, the report stated.
Raid
I-T officials raided 22 sites yesterday
On Wednesday, I-T officials had conducted raids at 22 locations in Mumbai and Pune liked to Phantom Films and the Kwan Talent Management Agency.
The I-T department has found that profits made by these celebrities do not match their returns, sources told India Today.
The individuals are being questioned on the basis of evidence already obtained by officials, the sources added.