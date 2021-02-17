Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is all set to start her career, but unlike expected, it is not going to be with the movies. Nanda, who is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, is gearing up to join her father, Nikhil Nanda's family business soon. Recently, she co-founded a healthcare company named 'Aara Health,' that focuses on women. Here's more.

Thrilled to take forward the legacy of her father's family business (Escorts Limited), she recently told Vogue, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead — and the first woman." "It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda (sic)," she added.

Separately, Nanda launched 'Project Naveli,' to fight gender inequality in India. This initiative will broadly focus on four areas, namely education, economic independence, domestic violence, and mental and physical health. "We will tackle more grassroots issues in rural parts of the country, as well as focus on issues plaguing urban women," she stated. Currently, her team is working on building 'period-positive homes.'

"This project will combat the age-old custom practiced by the Madia/Gond tribes in Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) of banishing women to huts during menstruation, originating from the belief that menstruation is impure. These [period-positive homes] are homes where menstruators are not discriminated against," she said.

The 23-year-old has, unsurprisingly, been receiving best wishes from her family. While her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, bragged about her daughter's new path by sharing her picture, her uncle Abhishek Bachchan wrote on an Instagram story that he was "a proud mamu." "So proud of you Navya .. you make all of so proud..love you, (sic)" tweeted Big B.

