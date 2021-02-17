Actor Ranvir Shorey took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He has mild symptoms of the highly-contagious disease. The actor informed that he has quarantined himself. Fans and well-wishers of the 48-year-old actor inundated his Twitter post with best wishes and hoped that he comes out stronger from this health setback. Here are more details.

Twitter Post His tweet can be read here

I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 17, 2021

Details Vivek Agnihotri and Tehseen Poonawalla sent best wishes to Shorey

Among those who sent warm wishes to Shorey was filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, "Take care bro. Get well soon, (sic)" he tweeted. Columnist and political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla wrote, "Dearest @RanvirShorey, wishing you a very speedy recovery. Sending you my most affectionate my most positive vibes and energies and abundance of love and good health wishes. (sic)" He advised Shorey to remain hydrated.

Work Shorey had a busy 2020

Shorey had a busy 2020 as he featured in a number of movies like Angrezi Medium, Lootcase, Kadakh as well as web series like PariWar and High. He recently joined hands with filmmaker Vikas Bahl for his new web-series, Sunflower. The show will be headlined by popular actor Sunil Grover. As per reports, the show is set in a middle-class housing society in Mumbai.

COVID-19 Celebrities like Big B, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor contracted coronavirus

Shorey's name has been added to the long list of celebrities who contracted the disease since its outbreak in late 2019. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan had to be hospitalized after testing positive but made a full recovery and resumed work. Actors like Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Malaika Arora are some of the many names that battled the deadly virus.

Details As cases in Mumbai rising, mayor mentioned another lockdown