Siddaramaiah boycotts bridge inauguration event after alleging late invitation

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah skipped the inauguration of the state's longest cable bridge in Shivamogga after taking issue with the Union government over protocol. The bridge, which is India's second-largest cable-stayed structure, was inaugurated by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari . The CM alleged he wasn't consulted before finalizing the event and received an official invitation only three days before the event.

Invitation controversy 'Letter sent the next day...': Siddaramaiah's response to Gadkari Siddaramaiah took to the social media platform X to respond to Gadkari's invitation. He wrote, "I was not consulted before finalizing the Shivamogga National Highway projects' dedication & foundation ceremony on July 14th, despite my name being included." He further said that due to prior commitments in Vijayapura, he requested Gadkari to reschedule the event.

Twitter Post Siddaramaiah's post on X I was not consulted before finalising the Shivamogga National Highway projects' dedication & foundation ceremony on July 14th, despite my name being included.



Due to prior commitments in Vijayapura, I have written to Shri @nitin_gadkari requesting the event be rescheduled. pic.twitter.com/mrHHsVS0ma — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 14, 2025

Criticism voiced No one from our government attended: Siddaramaiah Siddaramaiah also claimed that he telephoned Gadkari, who told him that he would postpone the event. "Later, I also wrote a letter to him. But it seems BJP leaders here pressured him. Without informing me, they went ahead with the inauguration." He added, "As a mark of protest, no one from our government, including the Public Works Department Minister, the District In-charge Minister, and the Sagar Member of the Legislative Assembly is attending the program."

Official invitation What Gadkari said In response, Gadkari clarified that an official invitation was sent to Siddaramaiah on July 11, 2025. He added that a subsequent letter was sent the next day seeking the CM's virtual presence at the event. "The Central Government continues to uphold established protocols and has consistently appreciated the contributions and cooperation of the Government of Karnataka and Chief Minister," he wrote.