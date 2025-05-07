What's the story

The Karnataka Congress on Wednesday shared a quote by Mahatma Gandhi on X, promoting peace, only to delete it within hours.

"The most powerful weapon of mankind is peace - Mahatma Gandhi," the now-deleted post read.

The post came soon after India launched strikes on nine targets in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) under 'Operation Sindoor.'

The military action was in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 tourists.