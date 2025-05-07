Karnataka Congress posts Gandhi's quote encouraging peace, then deletes it
What's the story
The Karnataka Congress on Wednesday shared a quote by Mahatma Gandhi on X, promoting peace, only to delete it within hours.
"The most powerful weapon of mankind is peace - Mahatma Gandhi," the now-deleted post read.
The post came soon after India launched strikes on nine targets in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) under 'Operation Sindoor.'
The military action was in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 tourists.
Party reactions
BJP Karnataka asks Congress where it stands
After it was shared, the now-deleted post attracted severe criticism from BJP Karnataka.
State president BY Vijayendra said it was "highly shocking and unfortunate that Karnataka Congress has tweeted this way. I demand answers from Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah."
"Does the Congress party stand with Pakistan and terrorists or India?" he tweeted.
In the wake of the backlash, the Karnataka INC released another message on X lauding India's military response to the Pahalgam attack.
Support for military
Congress praises Indian Air Force's response
In the post, the Congress party lauded the IAF, one of the strongest air forces in the world, for its action in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack.
"We stand with the government; we stand with our security forces. #OperationSindoor," Congress said.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also strongly lauded the armed forces for Operation Sindhoor, reiterating India's intolerance toward terror.