J&K, Uttarakhand ban sale, storage of military uniforms; here's why
What's the story
In a major development, authorities have banned the manufacture, storage, and sale of military uniforms and combat dresses.
This comes after the recent Pahalgam attack in which terrorists dressed in military attire fired upon tourists, killing 26 and injuring many.
The ban is now active in several districts, including Punjab's Pathankot and Gurdaspur as well as Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.
The ban is also active in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba and Srinagar districts, Uttarakhand's Dehradun, and Uttar Pradesh's Agra.
Regulations
Deputy Commissioner issues guidelines for uniform sale
Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Shavan has announced a slew of new rules and restrictions after the ban.
All authorized private firms and shops dealing with the procurement, storage, and sale of combat clothing will have to inform their local police station about their authorization to carry on this business.
The information has to be submitted within 15 days of the issuance and publication of the rules.
Compliance
Mandatory fortnightly reports and identity verification
The rules also require all authorized persons, private companies, and shops selling such articles to file fortnightly reports of all transactions of combat/khadi dress/cloth.
Reports should contain exhaustive details of army, paramilitary, and police personnel who made purchases.
The order further directs that such authorized firms sell such articles only to bona fide armed forces members after verifying their identity.
Verification
Shop owners instructed to verify buyer's identity
Shop owners in Dehradun have been asked to take particular care in ascertaining the identity of buyers.
Only cops or those formally authorized by the army are permitted to buy such outfits.
"We've been told to check Aadhaar cards, ID cards, and even verify the buyer's phone number in real-time by calling it," said Sagar Ahuja, a shop owner in Dehradun.
Diplomatic response
Central government implements diplomatic measures post-attack
In response to the terror attack, the Central government has taken a number of diplomatic steps.
These include shutting down of Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani citizens with a 40-hour deadline to leave, and lowering staffing levels at High Commissions in both countries.
Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited Srinagar on April 25 to review the security scenario in the wake of this terror attack.