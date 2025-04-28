What's the story

In a major development, authorities have banned the manufacture, storage, and sale of military uniforms and combat dresses.

This comes after the recent Pahalgam attack in which terrorists dressed in military attire fired upon tourists, killing 26 and injuring many.

The ban is now active in several districts, including Punjab's Pathankot and Gurdaspur as well as Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

The ban is also active in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba and Srinagar districts, Uttarakhand's Dehradun, and Uttar Pradesh's Agra.