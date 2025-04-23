Day after Pahalgam attack, 5 steps India took against Pakistan
What's the story
India has responded to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, by announcing tough measures against Pakistan and suspending the Indus Water Treaty.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting following a deadly attack that killed 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen, marking one of the Valley's deadliest events since the 2019 Pulwama strike.
Press Briefing
No SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme
During a press briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that Pakistani nationals will no longer be allowed to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES).
He stated, "Any SVES visas previously issued to Pakistani nationals are now considered cancelled. Additionally, any Pakistani national currently in India on an SVES visa must leave the country within 48 hours."
Announcement
Announcement by Ministry of External Affairs
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the following five steps that it is taking.
The Indus Water Treaty has been suspended.
Pakistani nationals will get no SAARC visas.
The Atari border with Pakistan will be shut down.
India will withdraw staff from its high commission in Pakistan.
The current visas of Pakistani nationals have been annulled, and they must leave within 48 hours.
Attack
Terrorist attack
As many as 26 people were killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, a popular tourist spot in Jammu and Kashmir.
As per reports, the attackers fired at the upper meadows of Baisaran Valley, which can be reached only on foot or horseback. The terrorists were reportedly camouflaged, suggesting a planned assault.