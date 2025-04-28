What's the story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert predicting thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in several states.

According to the forecast, heavy rainfall is likely in Odisha, Jharkhand, and Kerala on April 29 and 30.

Squalls with speeds of 45-55 kmph are expected to hit the northern Odisha and West Bengal coastlines.

It also warned of an upper-air cyclonic formation over northeast Bangladesh and Meghalaya and another over northeast Assam in the lower troposphere.