IMD predicts rain in 6 states, intense heat in Northwest
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert predicting thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in several states.
According to the forecast, heavy rainfall is likely in Odisha, Jharkhand, and Kerala on April 29 and 30.
Squalls with speeds of 45-55 kmph are expected to hit the northern Odisha and West Bengal coastlines.
It also warned of an upper-air cyclonic formation over northeast Bangladesh and Meghalaya and another over northeast Assam in the lower troposphere.
Heatwave impact
Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi facing extreme heatwave conditions
This prediction comes in stark contrast to the extreme heatwave currently sweeping through parts of western and northern India.
Rajasthan has been reeling under severe heatwave conditions with temperatures crossing 46°C. Barmer has recorded a maximum of 46.1°C.
Gujarat too is battling with searing heat as several regions are recording temperatures above 40°C.
Haryana and Delhi have been experiencing an unrelenting heatwave owing to uninterrupted sunshine, while western Uttar Pradesh is bearing the brunt of similar conditions.
Weather contrast
Delhi may see some light rain beginning May 2
According to the IMD, Delhi may see some light rain beginning May 2.
The weather agency has also issued a warning for thundersqualls in North Interior Karnataka until May 1, with wind speeds likely reaching 50-60 kmph.
These weather patterns pose a risk of severe winds and lightning, disrupting normal activity in the impacted areas.
A yellow signal has also been issued for Delhi on April 29, predicting light rain and thunderstorms with occasional sustained surface winds.
Weather warnings
Heatwave conditions expected in isolated pockets of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan
Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are expected in isolated pockets of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad until April 29.
Haryana and Himachal Pradesh are expected to see similar weather until April 30, while Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan may face it until May 1.
Residents in affected regions are recommended to be updated about weather updates and take essential actions to reduce the potential effect of poor weather conditions.