Summarize Simplifying... In short The murder of politician Siddique, orchestrated by Anmol Bishnoi, currently on India's most-wanted list, involved a complex plot with a backup plan involving six shooters.

The motive remains unclear, but the investigation continues, with key suspects under police custody.

Bishnoi, who is believed to be in Canada, is also linked to other high-profile crimes, including the murder of a singer-politician and a shooting near a famous actor's residence. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mumbai Police have arrested 18 people

Siddique murder: Accused says there was 'Plan-B' to kill politician

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:23 pm Nov 08, 202401:23 pm

What's the story The Mumbai Police have arrested 18 people, including two 22-year-old Pune residents, Aditya Raju Gulankar and Rafik Niyaz Shaikh, in the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique. The arrests came after a confession from Gaurav Vilas Apune, a key suspect who revealed there was a "Plan B" involving him as a backup shooter if the initial plan failed. Apune also disclosed his contacts with wanted accused Shubham Lonkar and arrested accused Ram Kanoujia.

Backup plan

'Plan B' and Apune's role in Siddique's murder

Apune, who was allegedly involved in the conspiracy to kill Siddique, was promised a reward of ₹25 lakh, a flat, and a vehicle for his role. The 23-year-old Pune resident confessed he and another accused, Rupesh Mohol, practiced firing rounds in Jharkhand as part of their preparation. Police have recovered a 9mm pistol from Gulankar and Shaikh which was supposed to be used in the crime.

Ongoing probe

Investigation uncovers mastermind and backup shooters

The investigation into Siddique's murder has also revealed that at least six shooters were hired to carry out the shooting if "Plan A" failed. The mastermind behind the murder is believed to be Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol, who is reportedly residing in Canada, has been added to India's most-wanted list with a ₹10 lakh reward for his arrest.

Unresolved motive

Motive behind Siddique's murder remains unclear

The motive behind the murder of Siddique, who was shot dead by three gunmen in Bandra East on October 12, remains unclear as investigations continue. The suspects are currently under police remand as authorities work to uncover further details about the conspiracy. Anmol's name has also been linked to several other cases, including the murder of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala in 2022 and a shooting outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai earlier this year.