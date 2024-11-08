Siddique murder: Accused says there was 'Plan-B' to kill politician
The Mumbai Police have arrested 18 people, including two 22-year-old Pune residents, Aditya Raju Gulankar and Rafik Niyaz Shaikh, in the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique. The arrests came after a confession from Gaurav Vilas Apune, a key suspect who revealed there was a "Plan B" involving him as a backup shooter if the initial plan failed. Apune also disclosed his contacts with wanted accused Shubham Lonkar and arrested accused Ram Kanoujia.
'Plan B' and Apune's role in Siddique's murder
Apune, who was allegedly involved in the conspiracy to kill Siddique, was promised a reward of ₹25 lakh, a flat, and a vehicle for his role. The 23-year-old Pune resident confessed he and another accused, Rupesh Mohol, practiced firing rounds in Jharkhand as part of their preparation. Police have recovered a 9mm pistol from Gulankar and Shaikh which was supposed to be used in the crime.
Investigation uncovers mastermind and backup shooters
The investigation into Siddique's murder has also revealed that at least six shooters were hired to carry out the shooting if "Plan A" failed. The mastermind behind the murder is believed to be Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol, who is reportedly residing in Canada, has been added to India's most-wanted list with a ₹10 lakh reward for his arrest.
Motive behind Siddique's murder remains unclear
The motive behind the murder of Siddique, who was shot dead by three gunmen in Bandra East on October 12, remains unclear as investigations continue. The suspects are currently under police remand as authorities work to uncover further details about the conspiracy. Anmol's name has also been linked to several other cases, including the murder of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala in 2022 and a shooting outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai earlier this year.