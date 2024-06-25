Public humiliation of PDS dealer sparks protest in Jharkhand
A woman Public Distribution System (PDS) dealer in Dumka district, Jharkhand, was publicly humiliated by a mob in Madhuban village, according to local police. The villagers accused the dealer of failing to distribute PDS items for a period of four months. The incident, which involved parading the woman around the village with a garland of slippers, occurred under the jurisdiction of Gopokandar Police Station on Monday.
Protesters block highway, demand resumption of ration distribution
Expressing their discontent, the villagers blocked the Govindpur-Sahebganj state highway for over half an hour. Ranjit Mandal, the in-charge at Gopokandar Police Station, stated that "the beneficiaries were pacified and the road blockade was lifted" after they were assured that ration distribution would resume on Tuesday.
Investigation reveals negligence in ration distribution
A preliminary investigation conducted by Local Block Development Officer Gautam Modi revealed significant negligence in ration distribution. It was found that the PDS dealer had only distributed 60% of the foodgrains in May and a mere 7% in June. Following these findings, District Supply Officer Vishal Kumar directed Modi to ensure ration distribution on Tuesday.