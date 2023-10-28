'No rule prohibits': Mahua Moitra on sharing Parliament login

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan

TMC's Mahua Moitra justified sharing her Parliament login with businessman Darshan Hiranandani

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Friday reportedly admitted to sharing her Parliament login and password with her businessman friend Darshan Hiranandani but asserted that "no rules prohibit it." Speaking to India Today, she explained that whenever someone adds a question, she receives an OTP on her phone, and only then are the questions submitted. On cash-for-query accusations, Moitra reportedly said that a "Jharkhandi pitbull"—referring to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey—would not be her downfall.

Why does this story matter?

Dubey, who is from Jharkhand, accused Moitra of taking bribes from Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament, targeting the Adani Group and PM Narendra Modi. He also accused her of sharing her login credentials with Darshan, which he allegedly used from Dubai. The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee is currently probing the allegations based on findings by Supreme Court lawyer Anant Rai Dehadrai—Moitra's "jilted ex." Later, Hiranandani also accused her of seeking a quick path to national fame in an affidavit.

Moitra addresses security concerns, defends Hiranandani's access

Moitra termed the claims that Hiranandani's Dubai login jeopardizes security as "ludicrous," noting that the NIC login for Parliament has no restrictions on who can access it, according to India Today. She highlighted that every MP's questions were distributed to their teams and stressed that Hiranandani was an Indian citizen. Moitra also cited instances in which she logged in from Switzerland and her sister's child logged in from Cambridge University.

Moitra denies taking cash, gifts from Hiranandani

In response to allegations of receiving cash and gifts from Hiranandani, Moitra demanded proof and dubbed the charges as silly. She mentioned that she was a banker in 2008, earning more than Rs. 2 crore several times. Moitra also requested Hiranandani to supply a detailed list of the gifts he allegedly gave her. However, she admitted to accepting a scarf, lipsticks, and makeup items from Dubai airport duty-free and using his car for pick-ups and drop-offs in Mumbai.

Dubey reacts to 'Jharkhandi pitbull' remark

To recall, Dubey alleged that Hiranandani paid Moitra Rs. 2 crore, expensive gifts including an iPhone, and another Rs. 75 lakh for fighting elections. He alleged that in 2019-23, 50 of the 61 questions asked by Moitra were with the intent of "protecting or perpetuating business interests" of Hiranandani and his conglomerate. Meanwhile, Dubey reacted strongly to Moitra calling him "Jharkhandi pitbull," saying she insulted the entire state of Jharkhand and Bihar by allegedly using derogatory terms.

'Attempts to influence witness': Dubey's fresh charge against Moitra

Moitra seeks time to appear before Lok Sabha Ethics Committee

Moitra has reportedly been asked to appear before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on November 2. She was earlier summoned by the committee on October 31 regarding the cash-for-query allegations against her, but she asked for more time due to pre-scheduled engagements. The TMC MP also hinted at the committee's failure to follow the official procedure in a tweet on Friday. She added that the summons by the committee was announced on "live TV way before" emailing her.