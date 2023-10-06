'Gadkari': Nitin Gadkari's biopic release date out, new poster unveiled

By Aikantik Bag 01:44 pm Oct 06, 202301:44 pm

'Gadkari' release date is out now

Biopics have been a proven formula in Indian cinema and over the years we have had films made on several actors, politicians, and sportspersons. Now, a Marathi film titled Gadkari is set to release on October 27 based on the life and times of Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari. The makers unveiled a poster on social media too.

Cast and crew of the film

The upcoming film will focus on the meteoric rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician and will focus on key moments in the minister's life. The cast is headlined by Rahul Chopda, Aishwarya Dorle, and Truptee Pramila Kalkar, among others. The project is helmed by Anurag Rajan Bhusari, whereas it is bankrolled by Akshay Anant Deshmukh. It is presented by Abhijeet Majumdar.

