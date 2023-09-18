INDIA bloc faces huge setback in Bengal, Kerala: Here's why

Politics

INDIA bloc faces huge setback in Bengal, Kerala: Here's why

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 18, 2023 | 04:35 pm 3 min read

INDIA bloc's unity has been seemingly hit after CPI(M) allegedly rejected tie-ups in West Bengal and Kerala

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) has decided to "maintain distance" from both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, NDTV reported. It would also not have any electoral tie-ups in Bengal and Kerala. This is seen as a big blow to the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), of which it is a constituent. The CPI(M) also didn't name any representative for the anti-BJP front's coordination meetings for the general election.

Why does this story matter?

At least 28 opposition parties have joined forces to form the INDIA bloc to take on the ruling BJP and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming state assembly polls and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The opposition bloc held meetings earlier in Patna, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. However, some internal issues and differences over seat-sharing to field joint candidates to prevent the division of votes continue to raise doubts over the opposition unity.

Mamata Banerjee unfazed by Left's decision

The decision by the CPI(M) to avoid any partnership in Bengal and Kerala was made at a meeting of the party's politburo over the weekend in New Delhi, reported NDTV, citing sources. The move, which wasn't apparently surprising, might not worry TMC supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, considering her previous reservations over sharing a stage with Left leaders. Notably, the main rivals of CPI(M) in West Bengal and Kerala are its INDIA partners, the TMC and the Congress.

Left party skipped crucial meetings of INDIA bloc

The CPI(M) reportedly also skipped the INDIA's coordination committee meeting last week, and a seat in the 14-member panel was left vacant subsequently. It also allegedly refused to name its representative for the alliance's coordination and election strategy committee. This came after senior Congress leader Kamal Nath scrapped an INDIA rally in Bhopal. However, the CPI(M) politburo's statement did not explain the reason behind its decisions. But it did assert the CPI(M) "will work for the consolidation of the alliance."

What CPI(M) said after politburo meeting

The CPI(M)'s statement after its politburo meeting said it has decided "to work for the further consolidation and expansion of the INDIA bloc." "The BJP must be kept away from controlling the union government and state power," it said. The party reiterated the stand it had taken during the last three INDIA meetings in Patna, Bengaluru, and Mumbai to organize nationwide meetings to ensure the BJP's defeat in upcoming polls. However, it expressed strong reservations over the INDIA's "organizational structures."

INDIA bloc faces other challenges

The CPI(M)-TMC rivalry is just one of the complications that plague the opposition bloc constituted in July with the name INDIA. Another is the strong feud between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over several differences, especially related to Delhi and Punjab politics. In fact, Nath reportedly conveyed to the top Congress leadership the hypocrisy of holding an INDIA rally in Bhopal when AAP had already announced candidates against the Congress for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh polls.

Share this timeline