Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 30, 2023 | 08:41 pm 3 min read

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Manipur and Kuki community leader, Paolienlal Haokip, has reportedly claimed that the only way forward to finding a peaceful solution to the state's widespread ethnic conflict is to create three separate union territories. In an interview with the news agency PTI, Haokip also sought "political and administrative recognition" for the "ethnic separation" in the northeastern state.

Why does this story matter?

Since a May 3 protest against Meiteis' demands for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status triggered widespread violence, around 180 individuals reportedly died in Manipur. Meiteis (Manipur's 53% population) allege they face troubles due to large-scale illegal Myanmarese and Bangladeshi immigrants and that they aren't allowed to settle in the hilly parts. Tribal Kukis and Nagas—making up 40% of the population—are concerned about their prospects too.

It will best ensure lasting peace: Haokip

While Haokip said dividing Manipur into three union territories is the best solution, critics said this would implicitly create individual territories for Kukis, Meiteis, and Nagas, leading to difficulties since there are mixed populations in several districts and villages. But the BJP MLA argued that the move would "best ensure lasting peace and also pave the way for each community to pursue excellence."

Kukis fought longest war with British: BJP leader

On allegations that Kuki-Zomis were "narco-terrorists" cultivating poppy and encouraging illegal migrants, Haokip highlighted the long history of the Kuki community being part of India's national movement. "Kukis had fought the longest war with the British with perhaps the greatest casualty on the British side. The Anglo-Kuki war 1917-1919, recorded as the Kuki rebellion by British historians, lasted for almost three years," he said.

INDIA bloc MPs meet Manipur governor

On the other hand, a delegation of 21 opposition MPs from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Sunday at Raj Bhawan in Imphal. On Saturday, the opposition MPs began their two-day visit to Manipur to assess the ground situation and recommend a solution to the Centre and the Parliament over the Manipur issue.

Know about opposition's memorandum to government

On Saturday, the delegation visited numerous relief camps for violence victims and later described them as "pathetic" in a memorandum to the governor. "You're also requested to apprise the Union government of the complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur for the last 89 days...to enable them to intervene in the precarious situation in Manipur to restore peace and normalcy," it reportedly said.

