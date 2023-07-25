PM Modi attacks 'directionless' opposition over alliance name 'INDIA'

PM Modi attacks 'directionless' opposition over alliance name 'INDIA'

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 25, 2023 | 05:11 pm 2 min read

Modi attended the BJP parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday compared the opposition alliance INDIA with the British-era East India Company, terrorist group Indian Mujahideen, and the banned Islamic organization Popular Front of India (PFI). "I have never seen such a directionless opposition," Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad quoted him as saying. PM Modi's comments came during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi.

Why does this story matter?

During their second meeting on July 18, the opposition parties finalized their coalition name as the INDIA—Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. Twenty-six opposition parties were present at the meeting, which was called to form a strategy to defeat the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Since then, the BJP has been criticizing the opposition for naming the alliance after the country.

Opposition is defeated, hopeless: PM Modi

Speaking to reporters, Prasad said, "PM Modi has given a statement that Indian National Congress, East India Company was founded by a foreign national. Today people are using names like Indian Mujahideen and Indian People's Front. Something at face value could be different from something that is really true." Reportedly, PM Modi also deemed the opposition "defeated, tired, hopeless, with a single-point agenda—opposing Modi."

Rahul Gandhi responds to Modi's remarks

Following PM Modi's remarks, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responded to him, saying, "Call us whatever you want, Mr. Modi. We are INDIA. We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child." "We will bring back love and peace for all her people. We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur," he added.

Parliament being adjourned due to Manipur issue

Notably, both houses of the Parliament have been repeatedly adjourned since the Monsoon Session began last Thursday, a day after a horrific video from Manipur went viral. The clip showed two women being groped and paraded naked on the road by a group of men. They were allegedly gang-raped as well. Since then, the opposition has been demanding discussions on the Manipur ethnic violence.

