PM Modi to meet UAE president today, hold bilateral discussions

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 15, 2023 | 01:18 pm 3 min read

PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with President Sheikh Mohamed, defense in focus

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday on an official visit, where he will meet the ruler of Abu Dhabi and UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. In order to take bilateral ties forward, the two leaders are scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks, focusing on key sectors like defense, energy, and food security, among others.

Why does this story matter?

PM Modi's trip to the UAE comes right after his two-day visit to France, where he also held bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. The two nations agreed on a slew of new agreements and initiatives and even chalked out a roadmap for ties with three main objectives: partnership for the planet, partnership for security and sovereignty, and partnership for the people.

PM Modi receives grand welcome in Abu Dhabi

Upon his arrival, PM Modi took to Twitter and thanked Abu Dhabi's crown prince for welcoming him at the airport. "I look forward to the deliberations with HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which will further deepen India-UAE cooperation," Modi said. "Grateful to Crown Prince HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for welcoming me at the airport today," he tweeted.

Twitter post by PM Modi

PM Modi with Abu Dhabi crown prince

Here's what MEA said ahead of Modi's UAE visit

Ahead of PM Modi's arrival in the UAE, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "The India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership has been steadily strengthening." "The prime minister's visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defense, and culture," The Indian Express quoted the MEA as saying.

Key takeaways from Modi's visit to France

Separately, in France, PM Modi held wide-ranging talks with the French president and was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the nation's highest civilian and military honor. On Friday, India and France announced they were exploring possibilities for joint development and production of key military platforms as they unveiled a 25-year roadmap to strengthen the strategic ties between the countries.

PM Modi thanks President Macron for hospitality

Calling his visit to France﻿ "memorable," the Indian PM expressed his gratitude toward President Macron and thanked the French people for their hospitality. It is also worth recalling that PM Modi attended the Bastille Day Parade as the guest of honor on Friday. Bastille Day, or French National Day, commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789—a turning point of the French Revolution.

This France visit was memorable, says PM Modi

"This France visit was a memorable one. It was made even more special because I got the opportunity to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations. Seeing the Indian contingent get a pride of place in the parade was wonderful," PM Modi earlier tweeted. "I am grateful to President Emmanuel Macron and the French people for the exceptional warmth and hospitality," he added.

Modi shares glimpses of his Paris visit

