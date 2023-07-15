China: Kindergarten teacher executed for poisoning 25 students, killing 1

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 15, 2023

China executed a former kindergarten teacher earlier this week who poisoned 25 children and killed one of them, Reuters reported, quoting state media. Forty-year-old Wang Yun, who was arrested and convicted in 2020, had poisoned the students by putting toxic sodium nitrite into their porridge in March 2019. The incident occurred at Mengmeng Pre-school Education in Jiaozuo City of Henan province.

As per the court statement, Wang had mixed poison in the food of her coworker's students after an altercation over "student management." The incident, which made global headlines, led to numerous students vomiting and fainting. Many of them were admitted to the hospital. One student, reportedly identified by the surname Wang, died after 10 months of treatment, the court added.

The court said that former teacher Wang was escorted to the execution ground on Thursday. Associated Press reported that China carries out most executions by shooting convicts in the back of the head. Sometimes the country uses lethal injections, too. Meanwhile, the number of executions carried out in China each year is said to be in the thousands, reported Reuters.

