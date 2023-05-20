World

Want to build constructive, stable relations with China: G7

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 20, 2023, 09:16 pm 3 min read

G7 issues strongest condemnation of China as it intensifies response to Beijing (Photo credit: Twitter/@MofaJapan_en)

The Group of Seven (G7) issued its strongest condemnation of China on Saturday as the most advanced economies in the world stepped up their response to the rising economic security and military threats posed by Beijing. While criticizing China's militarization of the South China Sea and its "economic coercion" tactics, the G7 also urged Beijing to push Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine.

Why does this story matter?

Leaders of seven of the most powerful democracies in the world are gathered in Japan's Hiroshima for the three-day G7 Summit.

The latest statement from the group marks the strongest criticism of China by the G7 in recent times and urged China to use its close ties with the Kremlin to end the war in Ukraine that started in February last year.

'Seriously concerned' about situation in South, East China Seas: G7

According to Financial Times, the G7 members stated they were "seriously concerned" about the situation in the South and East China Seas. The leaders also said they "strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion" and suggested a "peaceful solution" to the rapidly escalating tension across the Taiwan Strait.

G7 ready to build constructive, stable relations with China

At the summit, the United States and its democratic allies reportedly sought to project a unified front in the face of international division triggered by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, the US-China dispute, the expansion of artificial intelligence, and climate change. The nations also stressed they "were prepared to build constructive and stable relations" with China.

Zelenskyy reaches Japan to take part in G7 Summit

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reached Hiroshima on Saturday afternoon ahead of his participation in Sunday's sessions. Notably, Zelenskyy's participation was kept secret until Friday due to security concerns. "Japan. G7. Important meetings with partners and friends of Ukraine. Security and enhanced co-operation for our victory," stated the Ukrainian president. "Peace will become closer today," he said on Twitter after reaching Japan.

Modi meets Zelenskyy in Hiroshima

On the other hand, PM Narendra Modi and Zelenskyy held a bilateral meeting in Hiroshima on Saturday on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. It marked the first meeting between the two leaders since the Russia-Ukraine war began last year. Besides Modi, India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval was also present at the bilateral discussions.

