India

China claims 'sovereignty' over Arunachal after India's 'invented names' jibe

China claims 'sovereignty' over Arunachal after India's 'invented names' jibe

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 05, 2023, 07:28 pm 2 min read

A day after India slammed China for inventing names of places in Arunachal Pradesh, China doubled down on its claim over the state

A day after India slammed China for inventing names of places in Arunachal Pradesh, China doubled down on its claim over the state, saying that the region was under its sovereignty. In a routine press conference, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that "Zangnan" (Arunachal Pradesh) was part of China's territory and renaming places in the region was within its sovereign rights.

Why does this story matter?

The India-China border dispute has been continuing for decades but has escalated since 2020. China reportedly entered border villages and established strategic infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh and other border regions, claiming them as its own.

The Indian government has, however, dismissed China's claims, calling them part of its expansionist policy, which has damaged bilateral ties between the neighboring countries.

Invented names won't alter reality: Arindam Bagchi

On Sunday, China renamed 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh, which it calls Zangnan or the southern part of Tibet, as a power move to assert its claim over the region. Rejecting the attempt, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Arunachal Pradesh is and always will remain an integral part of India and that invented names will not alter reality.

US opposes China's territorial claim

Meanwhile, the United States registered its opposition to China's claim over the Indian territory. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the US opposes "any unilateral attempt to advance a territory claim by renaming localities." Last month, the US also recognized the McMahon Line as the international boundary between China and Arunachal Pradesh, thus acknowledging it as an integral part of India.

Third instance of China renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh

Reportedly, this is the third instance of China renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh. It renamed six places in 2017 and 15 places in 2021. The list, announced by China's Ministry of Civil Affairs on Sunday, also gave out precise coordinates of the places it sought to rename, which include two land areas, two residential areas, five mountain peaks, and two rivers.