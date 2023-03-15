World

US condemns Chinese intrusion in Arunachal Pradesh, recognizes 'McMahon line'

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 15, 2023, 03:19 pm 3 min read

The United States (US) condemned China's military aggression to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh. While introducing a resolution in the Senate, the US expressed its support for "unequivocally recognizing the state of Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India" and recognized the "McMahon Line" as the international boundary between China and India.

Why does this story matter?

China and the US are competing for global supremacy.

India and China, on the other hand, have been involved in a border dispute since March 2020. Both nations have different perspectives on the LAC, which causes regular tension. Notably, China also claims Arunachal Pradesh in its entirety.

Per the Pentagon assessments, China was constructing a bridge and a military installation on Indian territory.

China poses threats, US must stand with India: US senator

US senators Bill Hagerty and Jeff Merkley introduced the bipartisan resolution in the Senate. Hagerty said the US must stand with its strategic partners in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly India, as China continues to pose grave and growing threats. He stated that the bipartisan resolution expresses the Senate's unequivocal support for the recognition of Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India.

US recognizes Arunachal Pradesh as India's part, condemns Chinese aggression

"This bipartisan resolution expresses the Senate's support for unequivocally recognizing Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India, condemning China's military aggression to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control," PTI quoted Hagerty as saying on Tuesday. "The resolution will further enhance the US-India strategic partnership and the Quad in support of the Free and Open Indo-Pacific," he added.

'McMahon line' India-China international border: US Senate resolution

The resolution, which comes amid the India-China face-off along the LAC, also confirms that the US accepts the "McMahon Line" as India-China's international boundary. The line is named after Sir Henry McMahon, foreign secretary of the British-run Government of India, who was a chief negotiator for disputes with China. It was agreed to by Britain and Tibet as part of the 1914 Shimla Accord.

Senator Jeff Merkley says China against freedom, rules-based world order

Senator Merkley said the US supports freedom and a rules-based order in the world amid the People's Republic of China (PRC) government's push for an alternative vision. "This resolution makes clear that the United States views the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh as part of the Republic of India—not the PRC—and commits the US to deepen support and assistance to the region," he said.