World

How did US keep Biden's surprise Ukraine visit a secret

How did US keep Biden's surprise Ukraine visit a secret

Written by Prateek Talukdar Edited by Chanshimla Varah Feb 21, 2023, 12:21 pm 3 min read

US President Joe Biden's visit to Ukraine on Monday amid the war surprised everyone, including the political establishment in Washington

United States President Joe Biden's visit to Ukraine on Monday amid the war surprised everyone, including the political establishment in Washington. From Biden taking a comparatively smaller plane with all shades down to boarding a train in Poland, Ukraine's neighbor, to reach and express solidarity with the nation under attack, we look at the covert manner in which the US president arrived in Ukraine.

Why does this story matter?

With the constant media focus on his words and actions, Biden is likely the world's most scrutinized person.

The United States president's Ukraine visit was kept secret as the White House earlier told reporters that his only stop would be Poland.

Reportedly, it was the first time an American president entered a wartime country that did not have an active US military presence.

Biden left US in a smaller plane

In the early hours of Sunday, Biden took an Air Force Boeing 757, also called a C-32, a smaller version of the Air Force One aircraft that US presidents use for international trips. The plane was reportedly parked at a distance from where Biden usually boards a plane, and all the shades of its windows were also pulled down.

Only 2 media persons accompanied Biden

Security personnel, a medical team, advisors, and two journalists—who were sworn to secrecy—boarded the plane with Biden. Usually, 13 journalists from radio, TV, and written publications accompany the president on foreign trips. However, it was downsized on this trip to only Wall Street Journal reporter Sabrina Siddiqui and AP photographer Evan Vucci, whose phones remained confiscated until they arrived in Ukraine 24 hours later.

Reached Poland after layover in Germany

After seven hours of taking off from Washington, the plane made a refueling stop at the US military base in Ramstein, Germany. Thereafter, the plane headed to Poland and landed at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport. Since the Russia-Ukraine crisis began nearly a year ago, the airport has become an international hub for the US and its allies to channel arms, ammunition, and other weaponry to Ukraine.

Train from Poland to Ukraine

From the airport, Biden and company headed to Przemysl Glowny, a Polish railway station near the Ukrainian border, in a motorcade of SUVs. No sirens were sounded, and the convoy stealthily reached the station, where they boarded the train at around 9:15 pm (local time) on Sunday. After nearly 10 hours, the train arrived in Kyiv at 8:07 am (local time) on Monday.

Alerted Russsia before visit to prevent any miscalculation potential: US

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday told reporters that they had informed Russia about Biden's secret visit to Ukraine hours before he left in an effort to avoid a conflict while he was in Kyiv. "We did so some hours before his departure for deconfliction purposes," Sulivan said, declining to elaborate on how or what Russia responded.