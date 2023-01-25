World

US: 3 people die in shooting at Washington convenience store

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 25, 2023, 03:43 pm 2 min read

In yet another mass shooting incident in the United States (US), three individuals lost their lives during a convenience store shooting in Washington on Tuesday. The police also confirmed that the suspect died after an hours-long manhunt, reported Reuters. Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said that at approximately 3:30 am, cops were called to a Circle K market when three victims were found dead.

Two victims were shot inside the store: Cops

The cops said that the incident appeared to be a random act of violence, where two victims were shot outside the store, and one person was killed outside. "It appears to be a random situation. There was no apparent conflict between the parties," the Yakima Police Chief informed. "The male just walked in and started shooting," he added.

Suspect stole a vehicle and fled crime scene: Police

The suspect, identified as Jarid Haddock, reportedly opened fire inside the store and fired into a vehicle while running across the street. This forced the driver to move to the passenger seat while the suspect stole the vehicle and fled the crime scene. After an hours-long search, a relative of Haddock phoned authorities to a location behind a warehouse where the 21-year-old was hiding.

Suspect died due to injuries: Police chief

According to the police chief, gunshots were heard as the cops approached, and a wounded male was found who identified himself as Haddock. While none of the policemen were injured or used any force, the suspect died at the scene due to injuries, Murray said.

Visuals from the Yakima shooting crime scene

In another disturbing incident of gun violence, three people were killed in what police say was an apparently random shooting at a convenience store early Tuesday morning in Yakima, Washington. The suspect has been located and is being treated by local fire and EMS. pic.twitter.com/oY3j4HpT2a — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 25, 2023

9 people died in 3 separate shootouts on Monday

On Monday, nine people lost their lives in three different shooting incidents in US' Iowa and California states. As per reports, the suspects in all these incidents were arrested. While two of the incidents were reported at farms in northern California's Half Moon Bay, the other one was reported at a school in Iowa's Des Moines.

US reported 647 mass shooting incidents last year

Due to the country's lax gun control laws, mass shooting incidents are recurrent in the United States of America. According to Gun Violence Archive, a total of 647 incidents of mass shootings were reported all over the United States last year. More than 44,000 people died in 2022 due to gunshot wounds, over half of which were reportedly suicides.