Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan marries for third time

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 23, 2022, 05:45 pm 2 min read

Reham Khan and Mirza Bilal Baig got married on Friday

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's former wife Reham Khan announced on social media that she married actor and model Mirza Bilal Baig in a ceremony in the United States. This is the third time that Khan has tied the knot, and her groom is 13 years younger than her. Read on to know more about the wedding.

'Finally found a man whom I can trust'

The 49-year-old posted some photos from the wedding ceremony and wrote, "We had a lovely Nikkah ceremony performed in Seattle with the blessings of @MirzaBilal__ parents & my son as my Vakeel." "Finally found a man whom I can trust," she further wrote in the caption. In the photo, she can be seen offering prayers with her husband.

We had a lovely Nikkah ceremony performed in Seattle with the blessings of ⁦@MirzaBilal__⁩ parents & my son as my Vakeel. pic.twitter.com/960WQjgNqU — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) December 23, 2022

Khan shared a couple of photos from the ceremony, too

Announcing her wedding with Baig, she shared two photos from their wedding ceremony. While one shows her clad in a burqa and offering prayer with Baig, another photo shows her in a white wedding gown standing along with her husband, who opted for a mauve suit. She also shared a photo of her hand in her groom's hand and wrote, "Just married."

Congratulations!! I’m so happy for you💕 May the love and happiness you feel today shine through the years. You deserve all the joy!



And of course, you look gorgeous in this amazing white dress ♥️ AHH I LOVE EVERY BIT OF THIS!! https://t.co/D35xw5gHzf — Lyla Khan (@LylaKhan4) December 23, 2022

It's also Baig's third marriage

This is also the third marriage for the 36-year-old Baig who is a US-based corporate professional and a former model. Khan tied the knot with Imran in 2015 in a ceremony at his home in Islamabad. The former couple separated 10 months after their wedding. She was a television journalist when she married Imran, and they met during an interview.

Khan-Imran apparently got divorced due to hate campaign against her

Khan alleged that she was subjected to a hate campaign in Pakistan after marrying Imran. She added that this was a major reason behind their decision to call it quits. Born in Libya, Khan finished her studies in Pakistan and began working as a journalist in the UK in the mid-1990s. She's now based in the US. Wish the newlyweds a happy married life.