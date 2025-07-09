Amitabh Bachchan debunks rumors about quitting 'KBC'

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has quashed rumors of him quitting the popular quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Reports had suggested that Salman Khan would be taking over hosting duties from Bachchan. However, the veteran star took to his official blog on Wednesday to announce that he has begun preparations for the next season of KBC.

Actor's statement Bachchan shares rehearsal pics Bachchan shared photos from the rehearsals and wrote, "Shuru kardiya kaam (started work)." He added, "To be back to the people...to be with them in their desires to improve life and livings...the opportunity that changes lives...in an hour...my love and regard (sic)." Sony TV released a short promo for KBC 17 featuring Bachchan on April 4.

Show's return Promo for 'KBC 17' In the promo, Bachchan hinted at the show's return. He revealed that registrations for KBC 17 were now open and encouraged fans to register for the show through the Sony LIV app, SMS, or IVR calls. Although the exact premiere date hasn't been disclosed yet, KBC 17 is expected to air in August.