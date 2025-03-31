What's the story

Durgesh Kumar, who famously played Bhushan in the acclaimed web series Panchayat, recently lamented about how he has not been cast by big production houses yet.

Even though his YouTube videos get more views than Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's, he is still waiting for prominent roles.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Kumar said, "I keep working, but no big production houses are showing much interest in casting me."