Rekha recently appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Rekha credits Amitabh Bachchan for her brilliant 'Suhaag' dandiya performance

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:42 pm Dec 08, 2024

What's the story Veteran actor Rekha recently graced The Great Indian Kapil Show where she spoke about working with Amitabh Bachchan in the 1979 film Suhaag. A fan questioned her about her amazing dandiya performance in the song O Sheron Wali from the movie, even though she wasn't Gujarati. To this, Rekha credited Bachchan for her performance, saying his presence inspired her to dance well.

Rekha's response

'When such a man stands in front of you...'

Rekha answered the fan's question by saying, "Think about this, the personality of the person I was performing dandiya with. I obviously had to do a good job." "Even if I didn't know how to play dandiya, when he stood in front of me, I would just start dancing." Notably, Rekha and Bachchan appeared in nine films together in the 1970s and 1980s.

Film's success

'Suhaag' was the highest-grossing film of 1979

Directed by Manmohan Desai, Suhaag also starred Shashi Kapoor, Parveen Babi, Amjad Khan, Nirupa Roy, Kader Khan, Ranjeet, and Jeevan. The movie was a box office hit and emerged as the highest-grossing film of 1979. Despite rumors of an alleged affair between Rekha and Bachchan during this time (even though he was married to Jaya Bachchan), their on-screen chemistry played a major role in their films' success.

Unique casting

Rekha, Bachchan, and Jaya's unique pairing in 'Silsila'

Their rumored relationship, however, ended in the early 1980s. But they later appeared together with Jaya in Yash Chopra's Silsila. The film was the "casting coup of the century" as the three stars made for an unusual pairing. The second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix started on September 21 and has been hosting different celebrities every week.