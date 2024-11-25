Summarize Simplifying... In short Lyle Menendez's wife, Rebecca Sneed, has announced their separation after 21 years, but pledges to keep advocating for his and his brother Erik's release from prison.

This news follows Lyle's recent statement on the challenges and benefits of their marriage during his resentencing proceedings.

Amid renewed public interest in the Menendez brothers' case, outgoing LA County District Attorney George Gascon has supported their clemency petition, urging California Governor Gavin Newsom to reconsider their sentences. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Lyle Menendez is single now

Lyle Menendez's wife Rebecca Sneed announces separation after 21 years

By Tanvi Gupta 06:59 pm Nov 25, 202406:59 pm

What's the story Lyle Menendez, one of the notorious Menendez brothers convicted for the 1989 murder of their parents, is single now as his wife Rebecca Sneed announced their separation. The announcement comes as Lyle and his brother Erik may be resentenced. In a Facebook post on November 22, as cited by E! News, Sneed confirmed that they have been separated for some time but remain best friends and family.

Ongoing support

Sneed's commitment to the Menendez brothers' freedom

Despite their separation, Sneed has vowed to continue managing Lyle's Facebook pages and advocating for his and Erik's release. In her post, she wrote, "I'll continue to update you all on the progress of the case because I believe we all have the common goal of seeing the guys walk free! I will never stop fighting for them." She also clarified that their separation was not due to infidelity, stating emphatically, "This is NOT a cheating scandal."

Resentencing update

Lyle's statement on marriage amid resentencing proceedings

Notably, the news of the separation comes just days after Lyle's personal statement was included in an amended resentencing request memo dated November 7. In the statement, he acknowledged the challenges and positive changes his marriage to Sneed had brought about. He wrote, "Learning to be a husband and a partner from inside a prison has been challenging. It has also changed my life in so many positive ways."

Case review

The Menendez brothers' case under public and legal scrutiny

The Menendez brothers' case has been in the spotlight again, thanks to Ryan Murphy's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and a later Netflix documentary. This has further fueled calls to review their sentences. Outgoing Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon backed their clemency petition and sent letters to California Governor Gavin Newsom's office in October, pushing for their resentencing.