Former Norwegian gynecologist faces trial for raping 87 women
Former gynecologist Arne Bye from Norway is on trial for allegedly sexually assaulting 87 women. The victims are aged between 14 and 67 years. The assaults reportedly took place over two decades. Authorities have found over 6,000 hours of video footage of the horrific acts. Bye allegedly filmed the assaults both in his clinic and at the victims' homes.
Norway's largest sexual abuse scandal unfolds
This case is being hailed as the biggest sexual abuse scandal in Norway's history. Bye has admitted to three counts of rape and 35 cases of abusing his position. The allegations include using inappropriate objects during examinations without any medical justification. One victim testified, "I thought I was going to die" during an examination. Disturbing practices by Bye have been detailed in the indictment, including inserting "deodorant-like" and "bottle-like" objects into patients.
Small town of Frosta shaken by sexual abuse revelations
The small town of Frosta, which has a population of only 2,600 residents, has been shaken to the core by these revelations. Initially, Bye claimed the examinations weren't sexual but later partially admitted to a rape charge. Prosecutors have called the case unprecedented in scale and deeply disturbing due to the breach of trust involved. State attorney Richard Haugen Lyng said, "We have video recordings of the assault itself."
Delayed action on early warnings raises concerns
Concerns about Bye's conduct date back to 2006 when a fellow doctor reported a complaint from one of his patients. Despite these early warnings, no action was taken until August 2022 when health authorities alerted the police about possible criminal acts. A formal investigation was initiated, leading to charges being filed in 2023. Throughout the investigation, Bye remained in his position and has not been remanded in custody due to a lack of grounds for arrest.