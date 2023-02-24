Entertainment

Meet the real couple who inspired 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Meet the real couple who inspired 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 24, 2023, 04:36 pm 3 min read

Do you know about the Bengali couple who inspired Rani Mukerji's 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway'?

Rani Mukerji is in the news these days because of her upcoming film Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film will tell the story of a mother's fierce courage, perseverance, and relentless battle against the system, and draws its origins from a harrowing string of events that transpired with an Indian couple in 2011 in Norway. Here's what happened to them.

The toddlers were separated from their parents at tender age

Anurup Bhattacharya and Sagarika Bhattacharya, a Bengali couple, were living in Norway with their two toddlers when Norway's child welfare service (called Barnevernet) alleged their kids' "mistreatment" and put them in foster care service, much against the parents' wishes. Their son Avigyan was three years old at that time, while their daughter Aishwarya was only one, which further aggravated the matter for the parents.

Eating by hands raised the Norwegian authorities' eyebrows

The allegations put up by Norwegian authorities were bizarre and the customs prevalent in India seemingly translated to "crime" in Norway. For instance, the authorities had issues with Sagarika feeding her daughter by the hand, alleging that it amounts to "force-feeding." They also alleged that the kids didn't have sufficient area to play freely and even questioned the clothes and toys used by them.

The authorities didn't want Avigyan to sleep with his father

While it is common for young kids to sleep with their father, mother, or any other family member in Indian homes, Norwegian authorities weren't willing to digest this. Per reports, they claimed that it was not right for the son to sleep with his father in the same bed, and he needed his own bed. All in all, cultural clashes destroyed the family's happiness.

The Bhattacharya couple clarified Indian child-rearing practices to Norwegian authorities

The Bhattacharya couple, in their defense, said that being separated from their children in this manner was a "breach of their parental rights and cultural values." While taking legal recourse, they also put their point across that sharing a bed with the kids or feeding them by hand are normal child-rearing practices in India. The controversy also severed diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Norway finally allowed the kids to move back to India

Once the matter got escalated and the Indian government got actively involved, the Norwegian authorities declared that the father's brother should have custody of the kids. After this decision, reportedly, Anurup returned to India with Avigyan and Aishwarya. However, the couple's tensions were far from over since distance had grown between them and the two had reportedly gone their separate ways.

Meanwhile, Sagarika had another battle to fight in India

Since Sagarika's battle was still only half-won, she kept trudging on with the authorities for a while and fought for her rights in court in India. Media reports state that in January 2013, the Calcutta High Court finally ruled in her favor, granting her custody of both the children and finally ending her nightmarish ordeal that had started in 2011 in Norway.

Sagarika thanked her well-wishers for their support

The matter gained considerable limelight and shook the nation, especially the Indian citizens living abroad. While speaking to NDTV, Sagarika said, "It's a huge relief, and I want to convey my regards to my well-wishers. My ordeal is over. I cannot express my emotions because I couldn't meet my children for a long time. I pray that children can always stay with me."

Poll What would you like to know about the upcoming drama?