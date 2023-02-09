Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: Sharib Hashmi on working in 'Shiv Shastri Balboa'

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 09, 2023, 03:10 pm 3 min read

Actor Sharib Hashmi spoke to 'NewsBytes' about his experience of working with Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta, and more

After the success of Mission Majnu, actor Sharib Hashmi is all set for the release of his next movie, Shiv Shastri Balboa. Helmed by Ajayan Venugopalan, it is led by a stellar cast comprising Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Nargis Fakhri, and Hashmi. A day before its release, Hashmi got in a tête-à-tête with NewsBytes about the film. Excerpts from the interview.

How excited are you about the film's release?

Whenever a film or a series is up for release, I always feel anxious, nervous, and excited, everything at the same time. It is like a mixed bag of emotions that I go through. I really enjoyed working on this film and I'm hoping that people will like our efforts and the hard work that we have put in to make this film.

What made you say yes to 'Shiv Shastri Balboa'?

It was the script that made me say yes; it's the hero of the film. It is a beautifully written script that runs high on emotions, as well as is very inspirational. Later, when I was told Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta are also a part of it, it was a double bonus for me. I'm working with two legends in one film.

What was your takeaway from sharing screen space with Kher?

He has a passionate energy that is so infectious that it transfers to everyone on the sets. His passion and drive to work even at this age is something I want to have all my life. He would advise me on scenes we did together which improved my performance. If people like my performance, a lot of credit will go to him.

How was your experience of working with Gupta?

She is my favorite actor! There's not only one thing that I learned from her as an actor but many. But one thing that will stay with me forever is how she taught me that there is no point in stressing over unnecessary things. We both used to sing old songs from the '60s in between shots and spent a great time while filming.

Will you be playing romantic characters in the future?

I still have not received a romantic script so far. I wish I get to read some soon. Unfortunately, I am not doing any romantic films. But Tarla, starring Huma Qureshi and me, has a cute relationship of romance and mature love shown between us. I would call that role romantic but I wouldn't know how people will perceive it.

How would you describe yourself as an actor?

I don't see myself as an actor. I'm a very follow-your-heart kind of guy. Whatever I have done, in my life or career, I have always followed my heart and instincts. Sometimes I have succeeded and sometimes I have failed; it's the only way I know. But to define myself in a simple language, I'd call myself an actor by heart.