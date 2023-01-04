Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: Sharib Hashmi says OTT audience is harsher than films

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 04, 2023, 10:00 am 3 min read

Actor Sharib Hashmi talks to 'NewsBytes' about the difference between OTT and theater audiences (Photo Credit: Himmat Singh Sodhi/By Special Arrangement)

OTT is a boon for not only actors and filmmakers, but also for the audience who are spoilt for content. Many top actors have turned to OTT in past years. Actor Sharib Hashmi, who recently revealed that The Family Man changed his career, talks about how OTT's audience is far more brutal than that of films. Excerpts from his exclusive interview with NewsBytes.

How, according to you, has OTT changed things for actors?

This is an excellent time not only for actors but also for filmmakers who want to narrate new and different stories. The audience is now looking at characters and not simply hero-like faces. They want to see if an actor can fit into a character or not. For instance, in Paatal Lok, viewers loved Jaideep Ahlawat's performance. Unconventional faces are being accepted and loved.

Is there a difference between OTT and theater audiences?

The OTT audience is far more brutal than those who go to the theaters. In a film, since people have paid for the tickets, they'd watch it at least till the interval. But on OTT, a person will stop watching it within 10 minutes if it doesn't click. People can spend hours deciding watch to watch, but they won't waste time watching bad content.

Do you think actors still get stereotyped for their characters?

According to me, getting stereotyped isn't bad. We've seen Charlie Chaplin doing his antics in all the films but we never got bored of it. We saw Amitabh Bachchan as an "angry young man" in so many superhit films. Similarly, Shah Rukh Khan's romance has been loved by viewers in all the films. If you have the right script, stereotyping shouldn't be a problem.

How was it working with Rashmika Mandanna in 'Mission Majnu'?

I don't have scenes with Rashmika Mandanna in the film so I can't tell you about my work experience. But I met her after pack-ups. She's very sweet, humble, and a jovial person. There is no aura of being a star that she carries. She's a very fun-loving person who hasn't let the stardom affect her personality at all.

Give us an update on 'Cancer' with Aahana Kumara

It's too early to share details still there are still a few months for the film to go on floors. But I am very excited about it since the time I read the script of Cancer. In fact, Aahana Kumra also immediately said yes after she heard the script for the first time. I am really looking for the film's shoot.

Is there a role you wish to play in future?

If there is something as a dream role that I want to play, it certainly has to be that of a police officer. Om Puri's character from the 1983 film Ardh Satya, where he played the character of Sub-Inspector Anant Velankar, is something I really wish to do in the future. I hope that a similar character is offered to me.